Gov. Tate Reeves amends Safer-At-Home order to reopen in-restaurant dining, parks

Gov. Tate Reeves has amended his Safer-At-Home Order to allow restaurants to reopen in-restaurant dining and parks.

The new guidelines will go into effect on Thursday, May 7 at 8 a.m. It will last until May 11. That is when the Safer at Home order expires.

In this latest executive order, Gov. Reeves laid social distancing guidelines to begin the process of reopening restaurants and allowing outdoor recreation, including:

RESTAURANTS:

Before in-house dining can resume, the entire restaurant and bar must be deep-cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized top to bottom.

All restaurants and bars are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

Cloth masks must be provided to all employees who come in direct contact with customers. Employees are required to wear that mask throughout their shift.

All employees must be provided training on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.

No more than 50% seating capacity in both indoor and outdoor dining areas, and floor plans must be updated to ensure at least 6 feet between each group. Party sizes will be limited to no more than 6 people per table.

Bars and bar areas that do no offer food services are to remain closed.

Minimizing person-to-person contact through technology, like mobile or online reservations and contact-less payment, is encouraged.

Customers will be screened upon entry. Restaurants and bars must post signage at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.

Cafeteria-style buffets and food stations that are manned by restaurant staff are allowed with appropriate barriers to limit contact. Self-service buffets, food stations, and drink stations are prohibited.

All restaurants and bars must place hand sanitizer at all entrances, hostess stations, in/near bathrooms, and at cashier stations.

OUTDOOR RECREATION:

Gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people for indoor activities and a maximum of 20 people for outside activities.

Parks can open to the public from 9:00AM – 7:00PM for outdoor recreation under guidance from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks and local authorities, with people following social distancing guidelines such as 6 feet separation. Outdoor recreation activities, such as swimming, are also allowed within those same hours.

You can view the text version of Executive Order No. 1478 here.