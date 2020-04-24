Gov. Tate Reeves issues Safer at Home Order

Governor Reeves announced a new ‘Safer At Home Order’ Friday afternoon.

The governor’s order goes into effect Monday at 8 a.m.

Not a lot has changed from the “Shelter in Place” order. But there is one critical change. Healthcare professionals can begin performing medical procedures – elective surgeries, for example, that had been put on hold under the previous order.

Also, retail stores will be able to operate under specific capacity guidelines.

Here is what will remain in place: Businesses like entertainment venues – movie theaters, bowling alleys- will remain closed.

Salons, gyms, and barbershops will also remain closed unless they have products that can be sold either online or curbside.

Restaurants will continue to offer drive-through, carryout, delivery service only.

The governor stressed that this approach is a measured one- not a light switch.

Reeves also urged residents to continue to stay home except for essential travel.

The “Safer at Home” order is in effect for the next two weeks — again beginning Monday at 8 a.m.