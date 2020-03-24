Gov. Tate Reeves to sign executive order banning gatherings of 10+ people

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves said he will sign an executive order Tuesday to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The executive order will ban gatherings of 10 or more people, including church services, weddings and funerals.

Restaurants and businesses will be allowed to stay open, but its dining areas must be closed. Drive-throughs and delivery services will be allowed.

The order will also prohibit visitors at hospitals or long-term health care facilities.

The order will allow only essential workers to leave home to go to their place of employment. Non-essential workers should work from home.

Gov. Reeves said he has not been advised to implement a statewide lockdown.