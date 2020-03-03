Governor appoints new circuit judge in north Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Fulton native has been chosen as a new circuit judge in north Mississippi.

Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday appointed Michael P. “Chip” Mills Jr. to fill a vacancy in the First Circuit Court District.

- Advertisement -

Mills has been a lawyer in private practice and has worked as a prosecutor.

Circuit Judge James Roberts had a stroke in January 2019 and is retiring.

Mills temporarily succeeds him.

Mississippi law calls for Mills to serve until a special election is held in November 2021. The winner will serve the rest of the term, which lasts until the end of 2022

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)