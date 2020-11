JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves is extending his “Safe Recovery” executive order through December 11th.

This also means the governor’s mask mandate will is extended for 15 counties in the state.

Only two of those impacted counties are in the WCBI viewing area. They are Lee and Yalobusha.

Chickasaw was dropped from the mask mandate.

In his statement today, Reeves told Mississippians that “the virus is still here. It’s still working to infect and kill.”