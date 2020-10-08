Governor Tate Reeves warns Mississippians prep for Hurricane Delta

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Expect the unexpected and prepare for the worst.

This was the advice given by Governor Tate Reeves at today’s press conference.

- Advertisement -

The governor says Natchez and Adams counties are facing the greatest risk as Hurricane Delta approaches.

The storm is expected to follow a similar path to Hurricane Laura and will make landfall around 7 p.m. Friday night.

Reeves says non-coastal counties can expect a large amount of rainfall and possible spin-off tornadoes over the next few days.

“Just because you’re not in our coastal counties does not mean that you’re going to be spared. over the next 72 hours, there’s going to be a lot of rain in Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “There is the potential for tornadoes, particularly of course, in Hancock and Pearl River, but also in those six southwestern counties that Greg mentioned earlier. Be weather aware. Be aware of what’s happening around you…”

Right now Hurricane Delta is expected to spend around 30 hours within the state of Mississippi.

More than 100,000 sandbags have been deployed along the coast.

Reeves says state search and rescue TEAMS are on standby and will assist with efforts in Louisiana if necessary.