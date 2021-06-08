Graduation party turned into a death investigation in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County graduation party turns into a death investigation.
Two people are in custody and two others are on the run.
Now, Hoscar and Cutberto Gutierrez are both charged with aggravated assault.
Sheriff Greg Pollan says the victim paid a DJ one hundred dollars to play another hour at the party.
The DJ agreed but the homeowner shut down the party.
A fight between the victim, Heriberto Mata, and the DJ ensued, with several others joining in the argument.
Pollan says Mata and a friend escaped the brawl and started walking down County Road 438, near Vardaman.
The friend went home, while Mata continued to walk down the road and wait on a ride.
Several hours later Mata was found dead in a pond.
Investigators are waiting on autopsy results.
The charges against the Gutierrez men could be upgraded and more arrests are expected in the case.