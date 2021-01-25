Grant program helps restore historic properties across Mississippi

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI, (WCBI) – They say, “the more you know about the past, the better prepared you are for the future.”

Just last week, The Mississippi Department of Archives and History awarded almost $3 million to 18 different preservation projects across the state.

The grant program helps restore historic courthouses and schools and other historic properties throughout various communities.

Some of those restoration projects are in the WCBI viewing area.

$226,677 will go to the Chickasaw County Courthouse in Houston for repairs to the roof and other interior repairs.

$25,600 will go to the Stephen D. Lee House in Columbus to replace the porch roof.

$35,000 will go to the Tennessee Williams House in Columbus for rebuilding the front porch.

$200,044 will go towards clay tile roof replacement and exterior restoration for the Noxubee County Public Library in Macon.

The Pontotoc County Courthouse will be allocated $239,753 for window and masonry restoration.

“We can’t do a whole lot of things with the building and the leaks and it’s the walls crumbling in places here and there, so now we will be able to use the facility in a better way and utilize all aspects of the building and not have to worry about water equipment or water here and there so, that would be exciting,” said Noxubee County Public Library Director Shameka Conner.

The grants awarded were part of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program.