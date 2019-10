OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A grass fire caused concern for residents in Starkville when several people went to social media wondering why dark smoke was blowing into the city.

Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan says someone was doing some burning not realizing a statewide burn ban was in place.

The fire got a little out of hand, spreading out of where the person doing the burning wanted it to go.

Fire crews quickly got the blaze under control.