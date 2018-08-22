Great End To The Work Week

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Look for mainly clear skies and comfortable lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Great summer weather is on schedule with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s in most spots with overnight lows in the 60s. Low 60s and even a few upper 50s are possible Thursday night/Friday morning. There won’t be any issues for high school football this week.

SATURDAY-WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies continue but there will be noticeably more humidity in the air. That moisture may fuel a few stray showers or storms each day but rain chances remain low overall so keep watering your plants. Plan on highs in the low 90s with overnight lows in the low 70s.

