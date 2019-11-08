Greater Starkville Development Partnership announces new CEO

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Greater Starkville Development Partnership introduced its new leader.

The partnership announced Friday morning that Mike Tagert will take over as the new CEO next year.

Tagert is the former Northern District Transportation Commissioner.

Along with the post at the Partnership, he has been named as associate director for Corporate and Economic Partnerships at Mississippi State.

“This is going to be exactly the same kind of work from the traditional CEO standpoint, but I’ll enhance the economic development efforts of the university and locally. From an economic development standpoint, we want to make sure we are able to provide a high quality of life city that everyone expects and we’re building for the future,” said Tagert.

“It’s a great day for Starkville really look forward to Mike’s leadership what is going to break this community,” said chairman Robert Clark.

Mike Tagert will take office as CEO on January 7.