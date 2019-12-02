Greg Wright begins duties as Lowndes County interim-sheriff

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County’s interim-sheriff is officially on the job.

In one of his first official duties, Greg Wright attended Monday morning’s board of supervisors meeting.

This is his second stint as interim-sheriff.

Former Sheriff Mike Arledge stepped down at the end of November, after choosing not to run again.

Wright lost to Eddie Hawkins in the Republican primary in the race for sheriff. Hawkins won the most votes in the general election and will officially take office in January.

Wright will retire from the sheriff’s department at the end of the year.