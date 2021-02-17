Grocery store workers are working hard to restock shelves

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Workers at the Sunflower in Columbus restocked shelves as customers made a careful trip to the store.

It doesn’t happen often. But the store on Alabama Street closed for two days – with their own employee’s safety in mind.

Today the store filled up quickly with shoppers who tell us they were looking for bread, milk, and meat.

Customers also say they want items they won’t spoil in case they lose power.

Assistant Manager John Kemp says today has been hectic.

“When people start talking ice and snow around here, it gets pretty busy around here. Yeah, we got stuff for the most part,” said John Kemp, Assistant Store Manager of Sunflower. “Milk and bread is getting a little bit low now. And eggs are getting a little bit low too. So weather kind of messes with your transportation a little bit.”

Kemp says Sunflower had to call in extra employees to meet the demand for the day.