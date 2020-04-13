Grocery store workers required to wear protective gear in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – People who work at grocery stores in Columbus must wear protective gear.

In a letter hand delivered Monday evening to all Columbus food stores, Mayor Robert Smith and the city council implemented what they termed ‘immediate safety measures.’

In it, the mayor outlined seven specific protective actions.

All on-duty employees at these stores will be required to wear a facemask, face shield, and food-grade gloves when they work within six feet of a customer.

Signs are required at all stores explaining the six feet apart rule.

Stores with an overhead PA must make regular announcements, reminding customers to keep their distance.

And, the letter required markers on the floor at six foot intervals, along with designated staff to maintain space between shoppers.

Customers were also encouraged to shop online with curbside pickup where available.

And cash registers and check out areas must be properly sanitized.

The mayor said some businesses are not following the rules. The letter outlined each step.

Violators will be fined up to $1,000.

Smith said these measures protect store employees and the public from COVID-19.