Groundbreaking ceremony held at Sim Scott Community Center site

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The epicenter of a north Columbus took a giant step toward rebuilding.

Community leaders gathered Friday for a groundbreaking at the Sim Scott Community Center site.

The building and surrounding homes were destroyed in a February EF-3 tornado.

A number of functions were held at the community center.

The new building will provide more options for residents.

“The old existing community center was a 5,000 square foot facility. This community center that will be constructed will be a 9,000 square foot facility. So, it will be bigger and better and more accommodating,” said Columbus Mayor Robert Smith.

Friday’s event kicked off the annual Juneteenth celebration in Columbus, which begins Friday evening and continues Saturday.