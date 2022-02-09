GSDP Announces Annual Award Winners, Releases Annual Impact Report

STARKVILLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Greater Starkville Development Partnership recognized local businesses and individuals during its 2022 Annual Awards Banquet Tuesday night hosted at the Mill at MSU.

Camgian Microsystems was honored as the R. Clay Simmons Exemplary Enterprise Award winner, recognized as Starkville’s most outstanding business for the previous year.

Led by Dr. Gary Butler and headquartered in Starkville, Camgian’s expansion and growth has continued to create a positive impact within its local community.

Ruth Mendoza de la Cruz was the recipient of the T.E. Veitch Community Service Award, and Melissa Rogers of Chick-fil-A Starkville was named the Partnership’s Ambassador of the Year.

The Oktibbeha County Economic Development Authority (OCEDA) named GLO as the Industry of the Year, and the Mississippi State University Baseball National Champions took home the Convention and Visitors Bureau Crystal Pineapple Tourism Award for their impact on the tourism industry in Starkville.

The Starkville Main Street Association also named Starkville Utilities Partner of the Year.

The Partnership also released its annual impact report during the event, which highlighted the successes and growth of the Starkville business community. For a digital version of the annual impact report, click here: https://www.starkville.org/about/2021-annual-impact-report/.

The Partnership is comprised of the Starkville Area Chamber of Commerce, Oktibbeha County Economic Development Authority, Starkville Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Starkville Main Street Association.