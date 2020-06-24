GTR Airport moving to two flights per day starting second week of July

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Its been a year of adjustments for the airline industry.

COVID-19 grounded many air travelers and that has led carriers to ground airplanes.

Mike Hainsey, Executive Director at Golden Triangle Airport, said they are on a one flight per day basis as of now.

But with restrictions lifting in many places, Hainsey said flight bookings are beginning to take off.

“Now that we’re seeing the passenger loads pick up, Delta has increased starting the second week of July, we would be up to two flights a day. One in the morning, one in the afternoon and a late evening arrival.”

Hainsey said the primary focus is making sure everyone remains safe.

“The key here is that we’re doing it safely,” said Hainsey. “And it’s all about making sure for the airport, making sure that every touchpoint is clean after every flight and every other hour. Make sure that people are wearing masks and social distancing just following the CDC guidelines.”

And in a time where social distancing is must, Hainsey said GTR has the advantage there.

“One of the things that we are realizing is that flying out of the small airports where there aren’t as many crowds, is a good way to social distance. It’s just another step towards making your trip safe. When you come here there’s no problem there’s lots of room in the terminal. it’s a small airplane so there’s not as many passengers so you’re not gonna wait in a huge crowd in line like you would get us some of the other airports.”

Hainsey said GTR is continuing to do their best in making sure every passenger experience is not only a good one, but a safe one as well