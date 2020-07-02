GTRA awarded millions in grant money to repair runway

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Golden Triangle Regional Airport is getting more grant money from the FAA.

Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced Thursday over $15 million dollars in grant money to make improvements to at 22 airports in the Magnolia State.

GTRA is getting $3.86 million with this new grant, on top of just over $650,000 from the CARES Act that was enacted after the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds from the new funding will go partly to making repairs to the runway.