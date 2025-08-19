GTR’s LINK holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new building

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle Development LINK’s mission is dedicated to driving economic development for the entire Golden Triangle. Now, its new headquarters reflect that dedication.

The LINK held an official ribbon-cutting for its new offices on Tuesday, August 19.

The building is adjacent to the Golden Triangle Regional Airport and more centrally located for the cities and counties that LINK serves.

Along with the ribbon cutting, LINK officials also held an open house and dedicated the center’s training room to longtime TRUST member and Lowndes County community leader Bobby Harper.

LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins said the longtime banker has been an integral part of LINK’s success, but was always the “man at the back of the room”.

Haper’s family and friends said the mission of the room fits with his legacy.

“I think he would be not only honored. He’s a humble man. He’d be humbled. And, he would also say how proud he is of what has happened in this community. He’s a man who truly loved his community; he continues to love his community. And, I know from the family’s perspective, they’re certainly honored by this, because his love for the area and his love to give back has been recognized today. And that means a lot,” said Bobby Harper’s Son-in-law, Joey Hudnall.

“And so, this room is a training room. It’s for other people to come and learn how to serve The LINK and help our economic development in the Golden Triangle,” said Friend and Former Co-worker of Bobby Harper, John Davis.

Harper couldn’t attend today’s ceremony due to health reasons.

