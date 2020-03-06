Guests from the community shows students the adventure of reading

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at a Lee County school have had lots of guests this week, as part of an annual celebration known as “Read Across America.”

Saltillo Primary School hosted a week of activities marking the birthday of Theodore Geisel, better known as “Dr. Seuss.”

- Advertisement -

Guests came in and read to classrooms.

The activities were meant to show students of all ages the importance of reading and the adventure of a good book.

“It is one of my favorite weeks of the year because it does show students the importance of reading and how fun it is and to show the kids that it’s not just teachers who want them to read but everybody from all walks of life, have to read and like to read and shows them it’s something they really need to be interested in,” said first-grade teacher Amy Davis.

The class that has the most guest readers at Saltillo Primary will get a pizza party.