COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man pleads guilty to a 2019 armed robbery.

Trellis Campbell pleaded guilty in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

He will be sentenced later this week.

The hold-up happened in June 2019 at a daycare on Byrnes Circle.

Johnnie Summers was also arrested in the case.

