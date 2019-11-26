SUMMARY: Gusty storms are possible tonight as a cold front moves through the region. We’ll get into a quiet weather pattern Wednesday through Friday but another powerful front may spark more strong storms Saturday or Saturday night.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Southerly winds 10-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph. Showers and storms are likely and some could be severe with damaging wind gust the primary concern. The tornado threat is not zero but it remains low. A quick 1/4” to 1 1/2” of rain may fall. Temperatures will be mainly in the 60s all night long, or until the cold front passes.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers may be lingering around just after sunrise but the sky is expected to clear out a great deal as the day unfolds. We’re going to call it partly cloudy overall. Highs will range from the 50s to lower 60s with WNW winds 10-20 continuing. Travel around the region looks pretty good for folks looking to get away for the Thanksgiving holiday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures in the 40s are likely for most of the Egg Bowl in Starkville. Look for lows in the low 40s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder highs in the 60s. No major issues are expected for shoppers or travelers in our area.

SATURDAY: A warm afternoon is on tap for the 3rd day of the long holiday weekend with expected highs in the low 70s. The tradeoff will be the potential for another round of strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening. We’ll keep watching and updating things as time gets closer later this week.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy, cooler, and breezy. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s Sunday night.

MONDAY: Sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Chilly 30s are expected during the evening for those Christmas parades taking place across the area.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News app