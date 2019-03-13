Gusty Winds Today; More Storms This Evening and Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy through the day, and windy. Southeasterly winds will be around 15-30 mph with gusts around 40 mph. Some weaker tree limbs and branches may fall, and travel may become difficult for high-profile vehicles, particularly on east-west roads. High temperatures today will climb into the 70s. Storms move in from the west this evening. Some storms could be strong to severe overnight tonight, mainly northwest of the Natchez Trace Parkway. The main threat these storms will pose would be strong straight line winds, but an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out. The main time frame for storms will be from around 6 pm to Midnight. Non thunderstorm winds will remain gusty overnight. Southeast winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight lows in the 60s.

TOMORROW: Another warm day with highs in the 70s. Non-thunderstorm winds will remain gusty, with some gusts up to 35 mph. More showers and storms likely, and some could be strong to severe in the afternoon and early evening. The main timeframe for storms will be from Noon to 7 PM. Strong straight line winds would be the main threat from these storms, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Showers and storms slowly come to an end overnight Thursday night. Lows drop into the 40s and 50s.

FRIDAY-TUESDAY: Finally, some dry and calm days across the area. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s through the end of this week and start of next week, with lows in the 30s and 40s.