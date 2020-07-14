Haven Acres Boys And Girls Club Members Paint ‘Unity Mural’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Members of the Haven Acres Boys and Girls Club have used their artistic skills to create a mural with a message of unity in downtown Tupelo.

The mural was inspired by drawings from the children at the Haven Acres Boys and Girls Club.

Their drawings were outlined on two walls in a downtown Tupelo alley and the kids spent a few days painting the giant mural.

Children involved in the artistic endeavor say they hope the messages of unity in the mural impact the community now and for years to come.

“People come over here everyday, we over here now, right, when people walk past here, they say, wow, look at these kids painting, they doing pretty good,” said Artist Marcus Shaw.

The Tupelo Junior Auxiliary Provisional Class helped the children paint the mural. They also provided snacks and water for the young artists.