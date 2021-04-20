Head-on accident shut down road in East Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on accident shut down a busy east Columbus road this morning.

The crash happened on Lehmberg Road, just before eight.

- Advertisement -

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says a car collided head-on with an Oktibbeha County dump truck.

Police are still investigating how the crash happened.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.

Shelton says the driver of the dump truck was treated at the scene.

Crews closed Lehmberg Road for about half an hour to clean up the accident.

The roadway is back open to traffic.