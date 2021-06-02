ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – The youngest group of the Class of 2021 graduates is ready for their next big step… Kindergarten.

Aberdeen Head Start’s drive-through graduation procession starts with lights and sirens.

- Advertisement -

Then there was music.

The class of four-year-olds have been working hard since August, and are now ready for Kindergarten.

As each car moved through the line, teachers brought a certificate, graduation hat, backpack with school supplies, and other goodies for the young graduates.

Mississippi is one of the top six states for high-quality pre-K.

The center’s administrator says Head Start is one reason for the superior ranking.

“It does afford a low-income parent or guardian to, their children can have access to an education and get the skills that are needed, which affects all of us in the future, it will help them to get a head start, or solid foundation to be successful in kindergarten,” said Dedrah Bean, Head Start Administrator.

Parents are thankful for the education their kids are receiving and the impact it has on their child’s life.

“Coming to Head Start has enhanced his learning skills, going into Kindergarten is a big step,” said Holly Broyles Cunningham.

“Coming to Head Start with her teachers, everyone here that has played a part in her life, it has given her that extra push and extra boost, and I encourage any parent, with children, 3, 4 year old, this is where the foundation starts,” said Sonya Clark-Judon.

“It has gotten him better as far as playing in groups with other children and taught him things he does not listen to me about at home, he’s had a good time, a lot of fun,” said Laken Tollison.

Typically the Head Start Center takes a break during the summer, but this year they are offering a summer enrichment program. That helps make sure those students going into kindergarten are where they need to be with their reading skill.

The Summer Enrichment program runs through July 28th. Head Start is also enrolling students for the upcoming school year.