Health clinic in Lowndes Co. honoring community helper and local hero

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A health clinic in Lowndes County is celebrating Black History Month by honoring a local hero and community helper.

The Allegro Clinic in New Hope unveiled a bench dedicated to Lt. Rhonda Sanders with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

Sanders has been in law enforcement for 27 years. She was the first Black female officer hired by the Columbus Police Department.

Throughout her career Sanders has led numerous charitable efforts, helping children and families throughout Lowndes County.

Today family, friends, and colleagues joined her for the dedication ceremony.

This is priceless – to be remembered and honored by the community that you were raised in, I must have at one point done something right. Just want to thank everybody throughout my career that helped me along the way. I just, you know. I couldn’t do this without the community and having the community support,” said Lt. Rhonda Sanders.

Later this month, WCBI will feature Sanders as part of our Black History Conversations on MidMorning and WCBI News at 6.