Healthcare town hall discusses rural health care

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WCBI) – Healthcare access in rural areas was the topic of discussion in one Alabama County.

Representative Terri Sewell was in Carrollton Friday as part of her Congress in Your Community town hall.

The congresswoman talked about her efforts to improve health care access and it’s cost.

People were also able to do free health screenings.

Representative Sewell said she’s a fighter for rural health care and more than just investigations are going on in Washington.

“I’m there to be an advocate on behalf of the issues that matter most to them. I think that we can tell by the attendance today here at this healthcare townhall meeting that that’s what it’s about,” said Rep. Sewell. “It’s about neighbor helping neighbor and it’s about community organizations banding together hopefully with state resources and definitely with federal resources to make sure that they provide the healthcare needs of all Alabamians especially those right here in Pickens County.

Pickens County was Representative Sewell’s sixth stop on her 2019 town hall meeting tour.