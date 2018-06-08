Heat Continues To Build.

TODAY: Hot and a bit more humid. Mostly sunny skies today, with highs in the low to mid 90s, with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s tonight under clear skies.

WEEKEND: The humidity continues to build in as we head into the weekend. Saturday will bring our first chance of rain for the week. An isolated shower or storm will be possible, with the best chance along and south of US-82. Overall rain chance around 10%. Sunday will see slightly more scattered showers and storms, and the rain chance will be fairly evenly spread area-wide. Sunday’s rain chance around 30%. Highs in the low to mid 90s both days with heat index values in the upper 90s.

- Advertisement -

NEXT WEEK: We go back into a typical summer pattern next week, with highs in the low 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s. Rain chances will hover around 40% each day with hit or miss thunderstorms.