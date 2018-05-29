Heat & humidity levels set to climb

TUESDAY NIGHT: Areas of showers and t-showers should end during the evening with partly cloudy and muggy conditions lingering overnight. Some areas of fog area possible. Lows should be around 70.

WEDNESDAY: Plan on warm & humid weather with afternoon highs around 90. There is a 40% chance of pop-up showers and storms.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Steamy conditions hold firm with highs in the low to mid 90s each afternoon and heat indices pushing into the upper 90s & low 100s. Rain chances lower to 20-30% with the highest odds being across far northeast Mississippi and northwest Alabama.

SUNDAY: There is a 40% chance of storms as a cold front pushes through the region. Warm highs around 90 continue.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Generally fair weather with lower humidity returns. Highs fall back into the mid to upper 80s.

