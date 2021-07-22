Heat, humidity, pop-up storms

SUMMARY:  Our summery weather pattern will continue.  Look for highs in the 90s, heat indices in the 100s, and pop-up storms just about every day over the next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT:  Evening rain fades away. Turning mostly clear with a bright nearly full moon shining overhead. Some patchy fog is possible, especially in areas that had rain. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Calm wind.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to start with temperatures in the 70s.  Pop-up showers and storms will develop by midday and continue during the afternoon before fading away in the evening. The overall chance of rain is about 50%.  Highs should be either side of 90° with heat indices around 100°.

FRIDAY NIGHT:  Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Calm wind.

WEEKEND:  Warm and humid air will remain in place. Plan on highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices as high as 105°.  There is a 30% chance of pop-up storms each afternoon. Lows remain in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK:  Not too many changes overall.  Highs in the 90s, lows in the 70s, heat indices in the 100s, and a continuing chance of pop-up showers and storms.

