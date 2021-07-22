Heat, humidity, pop-up storms

SUMMARY: Our summery weather pattern will continue. Look for highs in the 90s, heat indices in the 100s, and pop-up storms just about every day over the next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening rain fades away. Turning mostly clear with a bright nearly full moon shining overhead. Some patchy fog is possible, especially in areas that had rain. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Calm wind.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to start with temperatures in the 70s. Pop-up showers and storms will develop by midday and continue during the afternoon before fading away in the evening. The overall chance of rain is about 50%. Highs should be either side of 90° with heat indices around 100°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Calm wind.

WEEKEND: Warm and humid air will remain in place. Plan on highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices as high as 105°. There is a 30% chance of pop-up storms each afternoon. Lows remain in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Not too many changes overall. Highs in the 90s, lows in the 70s, heat indices in the 100s, and a continuing chance of pop-up showers and storms.

