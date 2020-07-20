Heat, humidity, scattered storms

SUMMARY: High heat and humidity will continue to produce scattered showers and storms each and every day over the next week. These will be mainly during the heating of the day. Highs look to remain in the 90s with heat indices 100-105° or higher.

MONDAY NIGHT: Isolated storms fade and skies will become mainly clear. Lows in the mid 70s with calm wind.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices 100° and higher. Lows in the 70s. A daily 40-50% chance of pop-up storms.

THURSDAY-MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Rain & storm chances about 30% each day. Highs remain in low to mid 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.

