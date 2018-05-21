Heat, humidity, & scattered storms

TONIGHT: Isolated to scattered showers and storms will fade away during the evening. Quiet and muggy conditions should be the predominate weather after midnight. Look for lows in the 60s with light wind. Some patchy fog is possible.

TUESDAY – MEMORIAL DAY: The overall weather pattern is not going to be changing much. Each day will present the chance of pop-up showers and storms mainly from late morning through mid evening. Any storm may produce heavy downpours and lightning while the strongest ones may also produce wind gusts over 40 mph and hail. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s while lows fall only into the mid to upper 60s.

TROPICS: Things remain quiet overall but there is one weak disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea that will be watched. There is a slight chance it could gradually organize as it shifts into the Gulf by Memorial Day weekend but at this time it’s not a concern for us.

