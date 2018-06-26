Heat, Humidity Stick Around.

TODAY: Hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s, with heat index values around 105°. Partly cloudy, with a few isolated to widely scattered afternoon downpours. Chance of rain around 20%. Muggy and warm overnight, with lows in the mid 70s.

WED/THU/FRI: The heat and humidity remain a big issue through the second half of the work week. Highs remain in the mid to perhaps a couple of upper 90s. Heat index values from around 105° to perhaps as high as 110° in a few spots. A few scattered showers and storms each afternoon and evening. Rain chances at 20% Wednesday and 30% Thursday and Friday. Warm and muggy nights with lows in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Highs in the low 90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heat index values around 100-105°. Chance of rain around 40%. Overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.