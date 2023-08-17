Heat is making a big return

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hopefully everyone enjoyed the slight break in the heat and humidity the past couple of days. The hot temperatures are making a quick return for the end of this week and throughout next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mild conditions expected again tonight. Sky will stay mostly clear. Clearer conditions will have temperatures tonight falling again into the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Heating up! High temperatures for the end of the week will be making a return to the middle 90s. Sky conditions will be staying mainly clear and very sunny. Rain chance is thankfully staying at 0%. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: Middle to upper 90s are expected, as the temperatures continue bringing the heat. Cloud coverage will be increasing Saturday into Sunday. The low temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer too, working back into the low to middle 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The heat is not going to be backing down any time soon! Our high temperatures are going to be heating up and maintaining in the upper 90s to potentially triple digits throughout the middle of next week. Cloud coverage will be sticking around too, staying partly to mostly cloudy all week. Overnight low temperatures return to being mild and muggy, in the middle to upper 70s.