Heat locked in, rain on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hotter temperatures are sticking with us through the middle of the week. Extra moisture and a rain chance will return for the end of the week and through the holiday weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Just a few passing clouds tonight, otherwise staying calm and quiet. Overnight low temps will be near 70 degrees, not too bad.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered cloud coverage will increase by the afternoon as moisture returns from the South. Depending on how fast the moisture arrives will dictate whether or not we see 100 degree heat potential yet again. For now, upper 90s are expected area-wide with a few spots hitting triple digits. A rogue shower could also move in from the South after 5 PM across our southern and SW corner of the viewing area.

REST OF WEEK: Heat dome finally breaks down, temperatures will drop some and the rain chance will pick back up. Isolated rain & scattered storm coverage could begin Thursday and continuing into the weekend. Think about any indoor activities just in case for this holiday weekend.