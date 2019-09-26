SUMMARY: Our hot and mainly dry weather pattern is slated to continue for at least another week, maybe more. Highs each day should be well into the 90s and more record highs may be established. Rain chances will remain slim to none.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Some patchy fog is possible.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There may be a shower or two but odds are 10% or less. Look for highs in the mid 90s with heat indices approaching 100° at times. Temperatures will cool into the 80s by kickoff for high school football with 70s by the end of the games.

SATURDAY-THURSDAY: No big changes are expected in the overall weather pattern so plan on more sun and heat. Highs each day will be in the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows around 70. Heat indices during peak heating could surpass 100°.

