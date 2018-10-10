Heat Wave Is Over!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy, breezy, and cooler conditions return. Temperatures are likely going to be in the 50s by daybreak. NW winds pick up between 5 and 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Look for highs in the low to mid 70s. NW winds continue between 10 and 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A clear and chilly night is on tap. Lows should be in the mid 40s. We haven’t had a night in the 40s since way back on May 1st!

FRIDAY: Another mostly sunny day is expected with highs in the low 70s in most spots. Cool northeasterly breezes continue. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50 are likely Friday night.

WEEKEND: Seasonable 70s are on track for both Saturday and Sunday. Fair weather should rule Saturday but rain showers are possible again with another cold front on Sunday.

