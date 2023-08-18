Heating up even more

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – This was a fairly mild week, that began heating up towards the end. The heat won’t be stopping any time soon, actually will be getting much hotter by next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Conditions are staying calm thanks to a high pressure system to our North. Temperatures tonight will be in the lower 70s. The sky will be mainly clear through the rest of the night.

SATURDAY: Staying hot, with high temps expected to be in the middle 90s. Light cloud coverage will be present if any at all. Rain chance stays at 0%. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 70s again.

SUNDAY: Maintaining in the middle 90s, high around 96. Copy and paste conditions from Saturday, as they will be practically the same thanks to the stationary front across the Deep South. Low temperatures will be slightly warmer, in the low to middle 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Point. Blank. Period. It is going to be HOT! Temperatures are working towards the upper 90s and then into the triple digits. Dangerous heat levels throughout the week. An fairly large high pressure ridge, with help from Hurricane Hilary, will keep conditions very calm. There will be lots of sun and light cloud coverage. Low temps will be in the middle to upper 70s.