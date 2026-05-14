Heating up into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Great conditions maintaining, but temperatures are climbing once again.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Calm, cool, and clear. Conditions tonight are going to feel very nice. Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Back to the 80s! The temperatures are back on the rise. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 80s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds to end the week. Conditions staying dry. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

WEEKEND: It is going to be a toasty one! High temperatures are expected to be in the middle to upper 80s in the afternoons. Passing clouds and plenty of sun. Stay hydrated and don’t forget your sunscreen. Sunday will have a bit of a breeze, with wind gusts up to 20MPH. Lows will stay mild, in the low to middle 60s.