Heavier Rain On The Way.

TODAY: Scattered showers in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. Some storms could be strong, with gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and small hail. Rain chance around 50%. Lingering showers and a few thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the low 70s.

THU/FRI: Numerous and widespread showers and thunderstorms to round out the work week. Highs in the upper 80s. Some storms could be strong to locally severe with strong straight line winds, frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and hail, but no widespread severe weather is expected. Overall rain chance around 70% each day. Showers and a few storms will linger each night, with lows in the low 70s.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY: We kick off the weekend with scattered showers and storms, but rain won’t be quite as widespread as on Thursday or Friday. Highs in the low 90s. Rain chance around 50%. Saturday night looks drier, with a low in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly dry, with just a low chance for a rogue downpour in the heat of the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chance around 10%. Muggy overnight, with a low in the low 70s.

MON/TUE: Next week starts off with a typical summer pattern for Mississippi, with highs in the low 90s, humidity making it feel much warmer than that, and daily afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances around 30%. Evening lows in the low 70s.