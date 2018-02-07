Rain Leaving, Sun Returns Thursday

REST OF TODAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon along with temperatures in the 40s and 30s. Pesky NW winds will continue as well. Clouds are expect to clear out by late tonight and that should allow for lows in the low 30s and 20s.

THURSDAY: A dry day in store for us. Highs in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows around freezing are likely Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Dry through most of the day, but showers move in late in the day and overnight. Highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain around 30%.

WEEKEND: Another good chance at a soaking as we head into the weekend. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain chance will hover around 70% both Saturday and Sunday.

MON/TUE: Mild weather continues into the start of the work week next week. Highs in the 60s, with a few showers possible both days.