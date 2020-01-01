SUMMARY: Widespread rain will develop Thursday and some of it may become quite heavy. Total rainfall Thursday and Friday may range from 1 1/2″ to over 5″. Soil is pretty wet from recent rains and additional excessive rainfall will cause more flooding around the region. There is still the outside chance of a strong storms south of Columbus Thursday afternoon and evening but we feel the best chance of any severe weather will be to our south across central and southern Mississippi and Alabama.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain developing by sunrise. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds SSE 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Areas of rain and perhaps a storm or two. Rain may become heavy and cause flooding. Temperatures will range from the 50s in Tupelo to the 60s south of the US 82 corridor. Winds S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with areas of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% of showers. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies. Colder. Lows near freezing.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

