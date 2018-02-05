More Heavy Rain Tuesday Night

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase and there is a chance for some late night showers. Lows will be generally in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Look for cloudy skies along with a 40% chance of showers during the daylight hours. Highs are going to range from the upper 40s near the Tennessee border to the low 60s south of Columbus.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain is likely along with a few embedded storms. While we can’t rule out a few isolated strong and gusty storms we don’t envision a widespread severe weather event at this time. There is the possibility of 1″ to 3″+ of rainfall during this event. Temperatures may briefly surge into the upper 50s and lower 60s during the night.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain is likely but drier air is going to win out by the early afternoon as strong NW winds develop. Temperatures will fall all day and settle into the 40s during the afternoon.

LATE WEEK & WEEKEND: Sunny and seasonable weather sets up shop Thursday and Friday but some rain is possible again by Saturday. Forecast confidence beyond Friday is low.

