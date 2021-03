LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Heavy rains and flash flooding this morning wreak havoc for Golden Triangle drivers.

At least three accidents were reported on Highway 82.

One vehicle flipped and landed on its roof after reportedly hydroplaning.

The SUV landed in the median.

The driver and passenger were able to crawl out a window. They were not hurt in the crash.

No serious injuries were reported this morning.

State troopers are investigating the accidents.