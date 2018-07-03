Help keep your pets safe this Fourth of July

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Fourth of July is a day of celebration, but can be scary for most pets.

Animal shelters and vets encourage pet owners to bring animals inside when fireworks start going off.

That’s to make sure your pets don’t get frightened and run away.

However, the Oktibbeha County Humane Shelter says it happens every year.

July 5th is one of the busiest days for the shelter because so many animals go missing on the holiday. General Manager Christy Wells said they are slammed with people asking them to post Paw Alerts and have people calling about finding lost pets.

The shelter encourages pet owners to take pictures of your pets and to also make sure their collars are on properly with their tag information up to date in the event they go missing.