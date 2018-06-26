Heroic pups take the stage as part of ‘Paw Patrol Live’

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Heroic pups are taking the stage in Tupelo for an action packed, pirate themed mission. The popular stars of “Paw Patrol” are at the Bancorpsouth Arena for “Paw Patrol Live, The Great Pirate Adventure.”

The stage show is based on the top rated animated series and it takes guests on a mission to uncover hidden treasure during the live, interactive stage show.

The show’s spokesperson says audiences of all ages like the live action production featuring “Ryder” “Mayor Goodway” and other well-known characters.

“There’s a lot of audience participation, a lot of interaction, you could be two or 92 and still have a lot of fun. We have some parents out there that know the songs, they know the characters, so they get into it just as much as the kids do,” said Shelby Bosse, spokesperson for “Paw Patrol.”

“Paw Patrol” runs Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. The show lasts about 90 minutes with an intermission. For more information go to ticketmaster.com or pawpatrollive.com