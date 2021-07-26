High heat, dangerous heat indices to continue

SUMMARY: High heat and humidity will be the main themes going forward. Look for heat indices to be up to 110 over the coming days with just a few spotty storms providing natural relief from the heat.

MONDAY NIGHT: Spotty rain and storms will fade away during the evening hours. Muggy lows in the mid 70s with calm wind.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices up to 110. A 30-40% chance of pop-up showers and storms. Overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Continued hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s with heat indices as warm as 110 during peak heating. While a few isolated storms are possible no widespread activity is likely. Overnight lows stay in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Storms will become more likely as a weak front enters the region from the north. At least there is higher potential for some natural relief from the heat. Highs stay in the 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App