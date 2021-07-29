High heat & humidity through the weekend

SUMMARY: Dangerous heat and humidity will hang around through the weekend. Heat indices could be as high as 115 so be sure to limit your exposure to the extreme conditions. Storm chances will gradually increase by Sunday.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and muggy. Lows in the mid to low 70s. Calm wind.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices as warm as 115 during peak heating. A few spotty afternoon and evening storms are possible across far northern Mississippi and Alabama.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms during the day. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices between 105-115.

SUNDAY: Rain and storm chances go up to 50-60%. Afternoon highs should remain in the mid 90s with heat indices well into the 100s.

MONDAY: Rain and storms are possible. The chance of rain is 60%. Cooler highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY – THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.

