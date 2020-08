NANIH WAIYA, Miss. (WCBI) — A Nanih Waiya high school football player is injured after a shooting.

The Nanih Waiya football team’s twitter account said Friday evening that an upcoming sophomore was being flown to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi to be treated.

- Advertisement -

WCBI has confirmed this news with Nanih Waiya head coach James Courtney.

The victim was “shot multiple times,” according to Courtney.

The victim is not being named at this time.